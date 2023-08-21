How a son's illness helped save dad's life

A look at how Australians are helping koalas make a comeback
While searching for answers about their son's condition, Karlie and Evan Anderson made a startling discovery: despite living for 30 years without any symptoms, Evan tested positive for Marfan syndrome, a genetic disorder that nearly cost him his life. NBC's Kaylee Hartung reports for TODAY.Aug. 21, 2023
