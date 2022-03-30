IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    How a pair of shoes changed celebrity designer Aurora James’ life

    05:33
    2 moms turn breastfeeding struggles into booming baby formula business

    04:13

  • Student accepted to 49 colleges, offered $1.3 million in scholarships

    03:31

  • NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson’s great-granddaughter shares inspiring legacy

    05:23

  • Watch toddler cousins adorably reunite after 10 days apart

    00:39

  • Texas teen whose truck was destroyed by tornado gets sweet surprise

    00:48

  • David Beckham uses Instagram following to highlight Ukrainian doctor

    02:20

  • Art museum’s newest exhibit is curated by the same people that protect it

    03:31

  • Hoda and Jenna surprise a loyal fan with a new TV!

    02:48

  • Teenager aims to shine a light on untold stories of women’s history

    03:53

  • See loving reunion between a mother and her army specialist son

    00:46

  • Chef Lucas Sin cooks up plan to save Chinese restaurants

    04:52

  • Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott change baby Wolf’s name

    05:38

  • Tom Hanks photobombs bride during pre-wedding photo shoot

    00:31

  • Red Hot Chili Peppers to get star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

    00:35

  • Karen Swensen on ‘Life’s About Change,’ navigating new challenges

    08:32

  • Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb grace cover of Good Housekeeping

    00:59

  • World Down Syndrome Day: TODAY celebrates with Best Buddies

    01:14

  • Watch: Military dad surprises his son and wife at preschool pickup

    00:48

  • Couple in Brooklyn ties the knot with a Sunday Mug Shot

    01:03

How a pair of shoes changed celebrity designer Aurora James’ life

05:33

Donna Farizan visits the L.A. home of celebrity designer, activist and entrepreneur Aurora James to talk about how she became a stylist to the stars and how a pair of southern African shoes called veldskoen inspired her to learn more about their history and in turn, launch her company, Brother Vellies.March 30, 2022

