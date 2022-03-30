How a pair of shoes changed celebrity designer Aurora James’ life
Donna Farizan visits the L.A. home of celebrity designer, activist and entrepreneur Aurora James to talk about how she became a stylist to the stars and how a pair of southern African shoes called veldskoen inspired her to learn more about their history and in turn, launch her company, Brother Vellies.March 30, 2022
