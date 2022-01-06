How a ‘kidney chain’ is saving lives: ‘An awesome gift’

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Every year, more than 100,000 people in the United States are waiting for a kidney transplant. It can be hard to find a match, even among family. When organ donors don’t have a local match, some are agreeing to donate to a patient at another hospital, creating a donor chain. Senior national correspondent Kate Snow reports for TODAY on a group of 12 people creating a chain across six states.Jan. 6, 2022

