How a ‘kidney chain’ is saving lives: ‘An awesome gift’
03:56
Every year, more than 100,000 people in the United States are waiting for a kidney transplant. It can be hard to find a match, even among family. When organ donors don’t have a local match, some are agreeing to donate to a patient at another hospital, creating a donor chain. Senior national correspondent Kate Snow reports for TODAY on a group of 12 people creating a chain across six states.Jan. 6, 2022
Hoda Kotb feeling ‘totally fine’ after testing positive for COVID-19, Jenna Bush Hager says
How a 'kidney chain' is saving lives: 'An awesome gift'
