How a jockstrap inspired the invention of the sports bra
03:44
A good sports bra can be a woman’s best friend while working out, but before the 1970s women had few options when it came to finding supportive fitness gear. TODAY’s Sheinelle Jones sits down with Lisa Lindahl, Polly Palmer Smith and Hinda Miller, the three friends who worked together to create the very first sports bra.April 5, 2022
