How a group of moms built a habit of self-care through surfing in Hawaii
Nonprofit organization “Surfing Moms” is encouraging parents across the country to allow themselves more self-care through a community of surfing enthusiasts. Founder Liz Madin started the community in Hawaii so local moms could get together on the beach taking turns surfing and watching the kids. TODAY’s Sheinelle Jones’ reports as part of her new series on TODAY All Day called “Wellness TODAY”.Jan. 25, 2022
