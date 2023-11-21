How a college softball team helped inspire young cancer patient





Seven-year-old Madelyn Daigle, a St. Jude patient who was battling a rare form of cancer, was helped through chemotherapy with encouraging messages from the University of Alabama women’s softball team. St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital national outreach director Marlo Thomas shares how Madelyn is doing now and how St. Jude is working to help outcomes for other patients with rare cancers.Nov. 21, 2023