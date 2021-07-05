How a college student’s attempt to impress a girl saved a newborn baby’s life

In 2018, Dax Hurst tried to impress a girl by going to a college booth for DKMS, a stem cell and bone marrow registry. Years later, he learned he was a perfect match as a bone marrow donor for a baby boy with severe combined immunodeficiency disorder. Hurst’s donation saved the baby’s life, and he finally got to meet the young boy and his parents. Find out how you can register as a donor as DKMS.org. https://www.dkms.org/