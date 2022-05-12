IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

How a bite from a 'lone star' tick can trigger severe allergy to meat

02:44

A bite from a lone star tick is believed to be giving some people alpha-gal syndrome, which causes an allergy to red meat and other foods. If identified and treated correctly, symptoms can still persist for three to five years. NBC’s Morgan Chesky reports for TODAY.May 12, 2022

How severe will this year's tick season be? Here's what to know

