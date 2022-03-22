How 2 friends created sparkling wine subscription service The Sip
04:04
Share this -
copied
In the latest edition of She Made It, TODAY’s Jill Martin spotlights Erica Davis and Catherine Carter, the friends behind the sparkling wine subscription service The Sip. The pair describe what it took to get their business off the ground and how they managed to grow the company during the pandemic.March 22, 2022
UP NEXT
Ketanji Brown Jackson responds to accusations of being soft on crime
03:08
Ketanji Brown Jackson on going from segregation to Supreme Court in 1 generation
02:38
Ketanji Brown Jackson weighs in on camera being used in the courtroom
00:48
Sen. Grassley jokes that his wife liked Ketanji Brown Jackson opening statement
00:33
Ketanji Brown Jackson on representing Guantanamo Bay detainees
05:52
Ketanji Brown Jackson defends her record on child pornography cases