We shop for a living — here are the products we loved in 2021

    How 1 secret Santa gave a deserving man an apartment makeover

How 1 secret Santa gave a deserving man an apartment makeover

Johnny Agar is 27 and lives with cerebral palsy. He lives with his parents in Michigan, and they wanted to renovate the basement into an apartment just for him. After one contracting company ran off with their deposit, a second company offered to do the work free of charge. The Agars tell TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager about their Christmas miracle.Dec. 24, 2021

    How 1 secret Santa gave a deserving man an apartment makeover

