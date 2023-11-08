Watch: Bear swipes family’s $45 Taco Bell order from their porch
00:51
Credit card debt in US tops $1 trillion for the first time
00:30
Court clerk responds to Alex Murdaugh's claims of jury tampering
02:13
Toddler confused by swaddled sister: ‘She doesn’t have any arms’
00:55
The 3 pandas at the National Zoo are heading back to China today
03:29
Ivanka Trump to testify in civil fraud trial: What to expect
01:37
Now Playing
Rep. Rashida Tlaib censured over Israel-Hamas war remarks
00:34
UP NEXT
Biden asks Netanyahu for a pause in fighting with Hamas
02:03
Will Tuesday’s election night impact the 2024 election?
04:11
Why hasn’t Trump attended any of the GOP debates?
02:26
Democrats celebrate series of wins in Tuesday’s election night
02:31
How to unlock and use hidden features in your smartphone
05:47
Chip and Joanna Gaines reflect on relationship, business success
06:01
How to know when you need a lawyer — and how to pick one
04:46
How Netflix saved iconic Grauman's Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood
03:41
How Jenna and Barbara honored their ‘Ganny’ with new book
05:07
Watch: Teen with special needs makes thrilling buzzer beater shot
00:46
WeWork files for Chapter 11 amid glut of empty office spaces
00:30
Calls to ban TikTok renewed amid Israel-Hamas war debate
03:40
The king’s speech: Charles presides over opening of Parliament
01:58
Rep. Rashida Tlaib censured over Israel-Hamas war remarks
00:34
Copied
Copied
Rep. Rashida Tlaib, the only Palestinian American in Congress, has been censured over her remarks related to the Israel-Hamas war. The resolution, which included votes by 22 fellow Democrats, accuses Tlaib of promoting false narratives surrounding Hamas’ attack on Israel.Nov. 8, 2023
Watch: Bear swipes family’s $45 Taco Bell order from their porch
00:51
Credit card debt in US tops $1 trillion for the first time
00:30
Court clerk responds to Alex Murdaugh's claims of jury tampering
02:13
Toddler confused by swaddled sister: ‘She doesn’t have any arms’
00:55
The 3 pandas at the National Zoo are heading back to China today
03:29
Ivanka Trump to testify in civil fraud trial: What to expect
01:37
Now Playing
Rep. Rashida Tlaib censured over Israel-Hamas war remarks
00:34
UP NEXT
Biden asks Netanyahu for a pause in fighting with Hamas
02:03
Will Tuesday’s election night impact the 2024 election?
04:11
Why hasn’t Trump attended any of the GOP debates?
02:26
Democrats celebrate series of wins in Tuesday’s election night
02:31
How to unlock and use hidden features in your smartphone
05:47
Chip and Joanna Gaines reflect on relationship, business success
06:01
How to know when you need a lawyer — and how to pick one
04:46
How Netflix saved iconic Grauman's Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood
03:41
How Jenna and Barbara honored their ‘Ganny’ with new book
05:07
Watch: Teen with special needs makes thrilling buzzer beater shot
00:46
WeWork files for Chapter 11 amid glut of empty office spaces
00:30
Calls to ban TikTok renewed amid Israel-Hamas war debate
03:40
The king’s speech: Charles presides over opening of Parliament