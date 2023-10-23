9 candidates join race for speaker following Jim Jordan's failed bid
Following multiple failed bids to replace Kevin McCarthy after his ousting, House Republicans are back to square one, holding a close-door meeting to consider a new batch of hopefuls who can get the 217 votes needed to secure the speaker’s gavel. NBC’s Ryan Nobles reports for TODAY.Oct. 23, 2023
