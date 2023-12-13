Delivery drivers warned over rise in ‘crash and grab’ truck robberies
House set to vote to formalize GOP impeachment inquiry into Biden
The House is expected to vote to formalize an impeachment inquiry into President Biden. Republicans hope the move will strengthen their ongoing investigation into the president. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.Dec. 13, 2023
