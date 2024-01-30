House Republicans move ahead with effort to impeach Mayorkas

Microsoft's Satya Nadella on AI and potential election interference
House Republicans are pushing ahead with an effort to impeach Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas even as a bipartisan group of lawmakers works on a potential border security deal. NBC’s Ryan Nobles reports for TODAY.Jan. 30, 2024
