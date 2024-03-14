IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Bobbie’s Bests for Less: Up to 50% off silk pillowcases, stylish jewelry and more favorites

TikTok faces uncertain future as bill to ban it moves to the Senate
March 14, 202402:35

  • Family Dollar’s parent company to close 600 stores in 2024

    00:31

  • Explosion at FBI training facility in California injures 16

    00:24

  • Watch woman react to best friend’s baby news: ‘I can’t breathe!’

    00:58

  • Olivia Munn and Christie Brinkley share cancer diagnoses

    04:08

  • Don Lemon says Elon Musk canceled his contract with X

    02:30

  • Prince William to appear in public as questions swirl over Kate

    02:25

  • Jury deliberations underway for father of Oxford High mass shooter

    00:32

  • Inside the harrowing efforts to flee Haiti amid violence

    02:20

  • Biden visits battleground states while touting successes

    02:17
  • Now Playing

    TikTok faces uncertain future as bill to ban it moves to the Senate

    02:35
  • UP NEXT

    Winter storm hits the Rockies as Midwest sees a warmup

    03:42

  • Mike Tirico shares preview of 50th annual Players Championship

    03:18

  • Check out these last-minute spring break destinations

    03:40

  • Meet the women fueling the innovating 'FemTech' movement

    05:21

  • How these female whiskey makers are bringing back a lost Irish art

    04:11

  • Mike Tirico announces hosts of 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony

    01:13

  • Frontier Airlines introduces upgrade program that blocks middle seat

    00:40

  • Home near Pittsburgh explodes, killing husband, 89, and wife, 87

    00:34

  • Keith Morrison opens up about stepson Matthew Perry’s death

    06:42

  • See how this 15-month-old reacts to trying Pepsi for the first time

    01:00

TikTok faces uncertain future as bill to ban it moves to the Senate

02:35

The bill to ban the popular video app TikTok in the United States was passed in the House in a bipartisan vote, and it now moves to the Senate where it faces an uncertain future as Senators appear divided on the legislation. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.March 14, 2024

  • Family Dollar’s parent company to close 600 stores in 2024

    00:31

  • Explosion at FBI training facility in California injures 16

    00:24

  • Watch woman react to best friend’s baby news: ‘I can’t breathe!’

    00:58

  • Olivia Munn and Christie Brinkley share cancer diagnoses

    04:08

  • Don Lemon says Elon Musk canceled his contract with X

    02:30

  • Prince William to appear in public as questions swirl over Kate

    02:25

  • Jury deliberations underway for father of Oxford High mass shooter

    00:32

  • Inside the harrowing efforts to flee Haiti amid violence

    02:20

  • Biden visits battleground states while touting successes

    02:17
  • Now Playing

    TikTok faces uncertain future as bill to ban it moves to the Senate

    02:35
  • UP NEXT

    Winter storm hits the Rockies as Midwest sees a warmup

    03:42

  • Mike Tirico shares preview of 50th annual Players Championship

    03:18

  • Check out these last-minute spring break destinations

    03:40

  • Meet the women fueling the innovating 'FemTech' movement

    05:21

  • How these female whiskey makers are bringing back a lost Irish art

    04:11

  • Mike Tirico announces hosts of 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony

    01:13

  • Frontier Airlines introduces upgrade program that blocks middle seat

    00:40

  • Home near Pittsburgh explodes, killing husband, 89, and wife, 87

    00:34

  • Keith Morrison opens up about stepson Matthew Perry’s death

    06:42

  • See how this 15-month-old reacts to trying Pepsi for the first time

    01:00
Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Winter storm hits the Rockies as Midwest sees a warmup

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

TikTok faces uncertain future as bill to ban it moves to the Senate

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Biden visits battleground states while touting successes

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Inside the harrowing efforts to flee Haiti amid violence

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Jury deliberations underway for father of Oxford High mass shooter

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Formerly conjoined twins join TODAY to mark 1st birthday

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Playing with dogs has paw-sitive reactions in the brain

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Family Dollar’s parent company to close 600 stores in 2024

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Explosion at FBI training facility in California injures 16

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Watch woman react to best friend’s baby news: ‘I can’t breathe!’

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Build healthier habits with these simple changes to your routine

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Shop these trending menswear items for a fresh spring wardrobe

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Danielle Macdonald on how 'The Tourist’ became a global hit

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Meet the women fueling the innovating 'FemTech' movement

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

How to decode nutrition labels on food and drinks you consume

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Try this quick and easy family dinner recipe for upside down pizza

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Shop beauty and food products from female-founded companies

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Ernie Hudson talks new ‘Ghostbusters' movie, keeping props

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Oddli founders share how they combine design with sustainability

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Sleep disorders: How to tell if you need to see a doctor

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Check out these last-minute spring break destinations

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Bobbie’s Best: Get exclusive deals on pillowcases, jewelry, more

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Steve Harvey gives a look behind the scenes of ‘Family Feud’

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Simu Liu talks ‘Arthur the King,’ ‘I’m Just Ken’ performance

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Jenna: My dad laughed off 'SNL' impressions during presidency

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Indigo Girls talk new rom-com 'Glitter and Doom,' 'Barbie' and more

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

How author Lyz Lenz is reframing the conversation around divorce

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Jimmy Fallon hosts a mini version of 'Password' on Hoda & Jenna

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Jimmy Fallon shares fave moments from 10 years of ‘Tonight Show’

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Shop products from Good Housekeeping’s Best Bedding Awards

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Bobbie’s Best: Get exclusive deals on pillowcases, jewelry, more

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Shop these handy products to get organized for spring

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Shop beauty and food products from female-founded companies

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Shop products from Good Housekeeping’s Best Bedding Awards

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Shop these items from women-owned businesses

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Shop these essential items to start your spring-cleaning

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Shop these fun products to throw a fun family game night

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Steals & Deals: Shop household essentials for spring

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Browse these top books to read in March 2024

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

What to buy in March, what to hold off on, and how to get freebies

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

How these female whiskey makers are bringing back a lost Irish art

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Try this quick and easy family dinner recipe for upside down pizza

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Elizabeth Heiskell shares her recipes for seared salmon salad

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Dylan Dreyer shares gluten-free cookies and cream pie

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Try Daphne Oz’s recipe for honey nut protein bars

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Saucy shrimp and green beans with crispy capers: Get the recipes!

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Dolly Parton announces new cookbook she created with her sister

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Adam Richman shares recipes for must-try ribs, apple dump cake

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Try this decadent recipe for cheesy orzo and asparagus salad

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Ham and fontina lasagna with bechamel sauce: Get the recipe!