Social media CEOs face questions on Capitol Hill over child safety
03:46
Fallout grows following Israel's raid of hospital in West Bank
01:40
House panel votes to advance Homeland Secretary impeachment
02:08
Biden says he's decided how to respond to Jordan drone attack
02:28
Kentucky couple adopts baby surrendered at fire station
02:07
These are the 5 US cities with the worst traffic
00:41
Microsoft's Satya Nadella on AI and potential election interference
00:56
Video shows mom confronting son after Oxford school shooting
02:22
New push to release the remaining hostages held by Hamas
01:57
King Charles, Kate Middleton released from hospital
02:00
Super Bowl LVIII tickets spike as Taylor Swift fandom takes effect
03:13
Elon Musk says first human has received Neuralink brain implant
02:54
Judge denies Alex Murdaugh’s request for new murder trial
03:01
House Republicans move ahead with effort to impeach Mayorkas
03:16
US identifies 3 troops killed in drone attack, Biden weighs response
03:02
USA Hockey mandates neck protection for all players under 18
00:25
Climate activists throw soup on glass-covered 'Mona Lisa' painting
00:22
Did mother of Oxford high school shooter ignore warning signs?
02:11
Travel swaps! Less expensive alternatives to popular destinations
03:41
Sheinelle Jones reveals renovation project at transitional residence
05:08
House panel votes to advance Homeland Secretary impeachment
02:08
House Republicans voted to advance two articles of impeachment against Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas over his handling of the border crisis. This comes as bipartisan negotiators inch closer to a border security deal. NBC’s Ryan Nobles reports for TODAY.Jan. 31, 2024
