TODAY

House finds Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress

02:18

Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows is now facing potential criminal charges after a historic vote on Capitol Hill. The showdown over the insurrection and its investigation is intensifying as Fox News hosts respond after the release of their messages begging Meadows to stop the violence. NBC senior Congressional correspondent Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.Dec. 15, 2021

