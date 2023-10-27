IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Democrat Dean Phillips challenges Biden in bid for presidency

    00:27
  • UP NEXT

    Trump fined $10,000 for violating gag order in fraud trial

    02:08

  • Little-known Rep. Mike Johnson elected as new House speaker

    02:09

  • Mark Meadows cuts immunity deal for testimony against Trump

    02:31

  • House Republicans pick 4th speaker nominee after sudden reset

    03:05

  • House Republicans optimistic they'll elect new speaker soon

    01:58

  • Sen. Bob Menendez due in court to face federal conspiracy charge

    00:26

  • 9 candidates join race for speaker following Jim Jordan's failed bid

    02:13

  • ‘Sedition Hunters’ book tells how January 6 rioters were identified

    03:30

  • Biden’s push for Israel and Ukraine aid hampered by House turmoil

    01:55

  • Biden speaks to two American hostages released by Hamas

    01:23

  • Former Trump attorney Sidney Powell pleads guilty in election case

    02:27

  • Jim Jordan says he’s going to vie for speakership for 3rd time

    01:35

  • Biden argues helping Israel is vital for US security

    02:15

  • Jim Jordan loses support during second bid to become speaker

    01:59

  • Biden: ‘Highly unlikely’ Israel is behind hospital explosion in Gaza

    02:20

  • Biden delivers remarks in Israel amid Hamas war: ‘You’re not alone’

    15:27

  • Trump attorneys appeal gag order in election interference case

    00:25

  • Jim Jordan comes up short in first vote to become speaker

    05:03

  • Biden addresses Israel-Hamas crisis after arriving in Tel Aviv

    02:43

Democrat Dean Phillips challenges Biden in bid for presidency

00:27

Minnesota congressman Dean Phillips has announced he will run against President Joe Biden in 2024. In an interview, Phillips said, “I have to,” and added it’s time to pass the torch or face an emergency next November.Oct. 27, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Democrat Dean Phillips challenges Biden in bid for presidency

    00:27
  • UP NEXT

    Trump fined $10,000 for violating gag order in fraud trial

    02:08

  • Little-known Rep. Mike Johnson elected as new House speaker

    02:09

  • Mark Meadows cuts immunity deal for testimony against Trump

    02:31

  • House Republicans pick 4th speaker nominee after sudden reset

    03:05

  • House Republicans optimistic they'll elect new speaker soon

    01:58

  • Sen. Bob Menendez due in court to face federal conspiracy charge

    00:26

  • 9 candidates join race for speaker following Jim Jordan's failed bid

    02:13

  • ‘Sedition Hunters’ book tells how January 6 rioters were identified

    03:30

  • Biden’s push for Israel and Ukraine aid hampered by House turmoil

    01:55

  • Biden speaks to two American hostages released by Hamas

    01:23

  • Former Trump attorney Sidney Powell pleads guilty in election case

    02:27

  • Jim Jordan says he’s going to vie for speakership for 3rd time

    01:35

  • Biden argues helping Israel is vital for US security

    02:15

  • Jim Jordan loses support during second bid to become speaker

    01:59

  • Biden: ‘Highly unlikely’ Israel is behind hospital explosion in Gaza

    02:20

  • Biden delivers remarks in Israel amid Hamas war: ‘You’re not alone’

    15:27

  • Trump attorneys appeal gag order in election interference case

    00:25

  • Jim Jordan comes up short in first vote to become speaker

    05:03

  • Biden addresses Israel-Hamas crisis after arriving in Tel Aviv

    02:43

Maine towns remain on lockdown as manhunt for suspect continues

Israel conducts new raids inside Gaza as humanitarian crisis grows

Maine mass shooting: New details about victims, heroes emerge

US hits Iran-linked targets in Syria after attacks on American troops

Judge denies Bryan Kohberger’s motion to dismiss case

Watch: Chinese fighter jet comes within 10 feet of US B-52 bomber

Scary entertainment: What to watch Halloween 2023

It's not too late: Last-minute Halloween costume ideas

Jacques Torres shows how to make chocolate Halloween treats

Jim Gaffigan talks touring with Jerry Seinfeld, raising teens, more

Festive Halloween drink recipes for adults and kids

Your Halloween candy questions answered

These are the must-have toys for kids this holiday

Journalist David Bloom's widow talks blood clot awareness

Pet health: Tips for Halloween, cold weather, and more

How to find optimism when life gets overwhelming

Shop these six trendy products: Jeans, snack trays and more!

How this California restaurant is changing lives with every plate

How to use willpower, discipline and kindness to achieve your goals

Try this simple recipe for a Southern spin on peppery steak Diane

Scary entertainment: What to watch Halloween 2023

It's not too late: Last-minute Halloween costume ideas

Jacques Torres shows how to make chocolate Halloween treats

Jim Gaffigan talks touring with Jerry Seinfeld, raising teens, more

Is it ok to ask neighbor to tone down Halloween lawn display?

Hoda and Jenna share hilarious stories of being ‘shushed’ on flights

Hoda and Jenna share how they embarrass their kids

Jenna shares self-care products inspired by ‘How to Say Babylon’

Try these Halloween-themed drinks and treats for a spooky party

‘Merrily We Roll Along’ stars talk parenthood, friendship and more

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

Festive Halloween drink recipes for adults and kids

Chicago-style beef sandwiches, beer-braised tacos: Get the recipes

Try these Halloween-themed drinks and treats for a spooky party

How to get 3 easy weeknight meals from 1 rotisserie chicken

Try this simple recipe for a Southern spin on peppery steak Diane

Try this crispy chicken cutlet with a savory woodland salad

Ree Drummond shares 2 oven-baked pasta recipes

Inside Joyva’s family-owned candy factory that spans generations

Pasta with rustic oven meatballs: Get Ree Drummond’s recipe!

3 convenient, nutrient-packed smoothies to start your day