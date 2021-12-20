IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY's Annual Toy Drive is going virtual — here's what you need to know

  • Now Playing

    Hot winter accessories: Puffer jackets, faux leather trench, more

    04:53
  • UP NEXT

    Last-minute holiday party looks: Little black dress and more

    04:42

  • Festive hair tricks to help you stand out at any holiday party

    04:55

  • Super Saturday sales expected to be among highest on record

    02:45

  • There’s still time! Last-minute gifts that will arrive in time for Christmas

    04:34

  • Cozy holiday styles for kids: Christmas sweater, fur vest, more

    04:04

  • Hoda and Jenna reveal holiday outfits viewers chose for them

    03:23

  • Last-minute fashion and beauty gifts: Makeup brush set, styling iron, more

    03:16

  • Celebrity stylist picks holiday party looks for Hoda and Jenna

    02:41

  • Holiday gifts for under $25: Tea towels, sleeping headphones, more

    04:00

  • Makeup looks for the holidays: How to add a little shimmer

    04:32

  • Good Housekeeping gift guide: Wine chiller, Pisa bracelets, more

    04:20

  • How to get fashions from ‘Sex and the City’ reboot for less

    03:43

  • Male leggings could be the latest style trend of 2021

    01:23

  • Snatch up these stocking stuffer gifts: lip gloss, facial globes, and more

    05:10

  • Beauty and grooming gifts: fragrances, lip kits, and more

    05:20

  • Who rocked the red carpet at the People’s Choice Awards?

    01:01

  • Expert tips to help you rock any photo

    05:22

  • Holiday gifts for guys: Backpacks, slip-on sneakers, earbuds, more

    04:36

  • Holiday fashion deals for the family: Leggings, down jacket, more

    04:46

TODAY

Hot winter accessories: Puffer jackets, faux leather trench, more

04:53

Just because the weather’s cold doesn’t mean you can’t look hot. Style expert Courtney Blackwell joins TODAY with Hoda & Jenna with an array of winter fashion accessories, including wet look puffer jackets, a faux leather trench, a Sherpa bucket hat and more.Dec. 20, 2021

  • Now Playing

    Hot winter accessories: Puffer jackets, faux leather trench, more

    04:53
  • UP NEXT

    Last-minute holiday party looks: Little black dress and more

    04:42

  • Festive hair tricks to help you stand out at any holiday party

    04:55

  • Super Saturday sales expected to be among highest on record

    02:45

  • There’s still time! Last-minute gifts that will arrive in time for Christmas

    04:34

  • Cozy holiday styles for kids: Christmas sweater, fur vest, more

    04:04

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All