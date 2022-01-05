Hot style trends for 2022: oversized button-downs, more
Stylist Sai De Silva, creator of “Scout the City” on Instagram, joins Jenna and Sheinelle to share her favorite fashion trends for 2022 including oversized button-down shirts, tapered jeans combined with sweater vests, and vegan leather pants.Jan. 5, 2022
