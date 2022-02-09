Hot pot trend sizzling in China takes off around the world
Hot pot traditions go back hundreds of years in China, and the food staple is starting to take off in popularity in other parts of the world. NBC’s Janis Mackey Frayer reports for TODAY on hot pot’s history, while TODAY hosts enjoy the warm meal on the TODAY plaza.Feb. 9, 2022
