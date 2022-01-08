Hospitals face staffing shortages following COVID-19 surges
As the omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread at an alarming speed, hospitals across the country are completely overwhelmed. Thousands of health care workers are out sick with COVID-19 with nearly one in four hospitals reporting a “critical” staffing shortage. NBC’s Gadi Schwartz reports for Weekend TODAY. Jan. 8, 2022
