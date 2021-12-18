Hospitals brace for hard winter as COVID cases surge nationwide
Health officials are pleading with the public to get vaccinated as the highly transmissible omicron variant of COVID-19 is expected to become the dominant strain. With COVID cases up more than 24% in the last two weeks, marquee events are feeling the impact, as the Radio City Rockettes cancel the rest of their Christmas shows and the NFL postpones three games. NBC’s Steve Patterson reports for Weekend TODAY. Dec. 18, 2021
