    Honoring the life of Medal of Honor recipient John L. Canley

    Jack Cakebread, pioneering Napa Valley winemaker, dies age 92

  • Norman Mineta, first Asian American Cabinet secretary, dies at 90

  • Johnnie A. Jones, first black Warrant officer in US Army, dies at 102

  • Mimi Reinhard, secretary who recorded Schindler’s list, dies at 107

  • Holocaust survivor Gerda Weissmann Klein dies age 97

  • Remembering Joan Joyce: Women’s softball legend who struck out Ted Williams

  • How Madeleine Albright fled Nazis and became the first female Secretary of State

  • Remembering Merri Dee: Kidnapping survivor, Chicago TV anchor

  • Maggy Hurchulla, groundbreaking environmentalist, dies at 81

  • Remembering the civil rights pioneer who paved way for Black college students

  • ‘Candy Bomber’ Gail Halvorsen dies age 101

  • Peter Earnest, agent who helped US win Cold War, dies age 88

  • Mel Mermelstein, Auschwitz survivor who shut down Holocaust deniers, dies at 95

  • Rabbi Sy Dresner, civil rights activist and MLK Jr. ally, dies at 92 years old

  • Lusia Harris, the only woman to be drafted by the NBA, dies at age 66

  • Woodstock co-creator Michael Lang dies at 77

  • Maxine McNair, mother who lost daughter to KKK church bombing, dies at 93

  • NFL Hall of Fame coach and broadcast legend John Madden dies at 85

  • ‘We Are the World’ organizer and entertainment manager Ken Kragen dies age 85

Honoring the life of Medal of Honor recipient John L. Canley

Sergeant Major John L. Canley was a pioneering American war hero who enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served in Vietnam. In 2018, Canley became the first living Black marine to ever receive the Medal of Honor. Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist remembers a life well lived.May 29, 2022

