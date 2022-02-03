IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Honoring the Black trailblazing military women of WWII 06:11
During World War II, as segregation in the United States continued, millions of Black Americans registered for the draft or volunteered out of a sense of patriotism for a hope at greater opportunities. TODAY’s Al Roker meets women who served in the army unit that would make history, called the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, who were selected to go overseas during the war.
Feb. 3, 2022
