37 Read With Jenna authors share the books that changed their lives

    How a teacher's love of literature became her lasting legacy

TODAY

How a teacher's love of literature became her lasting legacy

Jenna Bush Hager puts a spotlight on Dr. Hindi Krinsky, who was an educator who empowered her students with her passion for reading. After she passed away, it became her husband’s mission to honor her love of literature by getting a book in every child’s hands around the world. Hindi’s Libraries co-founders David Kanarfogel and Leslie Gang, along with Bronx librarian Roseanna Gulisano join Hoda Kotb and Jenna to talk about the organization and Hindi’s legacy, and get the news that they will be receiving a sizable donation.March 2, 2022

    How a teacher's love of literature became her lasting legacy

