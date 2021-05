As our Celebrating Our Graduates series continues on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, Donna Farizan introduces Trenten Williamson, an honor student with muscular dystrophy who’s set to graduate from high school in a few days, and his mom, Jeri, who receive a $5,000 gift card to Loew’s. “Watching him accomplish this means more than anything in the world,” Jeri says of her son.