Honolulu cuts water supply for nearly 100,000 residents amid health concerns

The city of Honolulu has shut down a well that supplies water to nearly 100,000 residents in Hawaii in an attempt to avoid contaminating the water supply with petroleum from an underground aquifer it shares with the U.S. Navy. Nearly 1,000 military households have already complained that their tap water smells like fuel and some have reported experiencing stomach cramps and vomiting.
