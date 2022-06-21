Hong Kong’s iconic Jumbo floating restaurant sinks at sea

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Celebrate summer with strawberry-rhubarb fried chicken, basil lemonade

TODAY

Hong Kong’s iconic Jumbo floating restaurant has capsized in the South China Sea less than a week after it was towed to a new location. The restaurant had been a landmark in Hong Kong for over four decades serving Cantonese cuisine to over three million guests.June 21, 2022

    00:27
