Homemade 'healthy' Coca-Cola? Hoda and Jenna try TikTok trend

Try this vegetable stew to get your family to eat more greens04:26
- Now Playing
Homemade 'healthy' Coca-Cola? Hoda and Jenna try TikTok trend02:26
- UP NEXT
Try these healthy plant-based milk alternatives04:38
Jet Tila shares classic panang chicken curry and pad thai recipes03:54
‘Dirty Shirley' overtakes aperol spritz as drink of the summer01:19
Pull off the perfect Memorial Day picnic with these tips and hacks04:44
Serve up triple-decker burgers, potato salad at your next barbecue04:23
Ukrainian beer fosters ‘worldwide happy hour’ in support of Ukraine03:43
Copper Cow Coffee founder shares her Vietnamese inspiration04:56
Al Roker shares his ultimate summer grilling tips05:05
Skrewball Whiskey cofounder shares story of peanut butter spirit05:02
Turn your mojito into a marinade with this fun chicken recipe04:37
Hoda and Jenna try their hand at cooking with a Michelin star chef04:36
Orange juice and cereal? Hoda and Jenna try unusual food combos01:49
Try these vegetable waffles, sorbet mimosas for Mother’s Day05:20
Try this Mother’s Day brunch recipe for a biscuit egg sandwich04:30
Savannah Guthrie reflects on her journey of learning how to cook03:45
This easy cashew chicken recipe is better than takeout04:42
Top-rated coffee makers to step up your morning cup of joe04:41
Keep the party going with these spring cocktails03:58
Try this vegetable stew to get your family to eat more greens04:26
- Now Playing
Homemade 'healthy' Coca-Cola? Hoda and Jenna try TikTok trend02:26
- UP NEXT
Try these healthy plant-based milk alternatives04:38
Jet Tila shares classic panang chicken curry and pad thai recipes03:54
‘Dirty Shirley' overtakes aperol spritz as drink of the summer01:19
Pull off the perfect Memorial Day picnic with these tips and hacks04:44
Play All
Play All