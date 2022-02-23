Russia could mount cyberattacks against US organizations, Homeland Security says
Power grids, communication lines, banking systems and more organizations in the United States are at risk of a cyberattack from Russia, officials warn. With Ukraine under attack, the European Union has already activated its own cybersecurity team to fight off attacks. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY.Feb. 23, 2022
Russia could mount cyberattacks against US organizations, Homeland Security says
