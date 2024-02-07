House Republicans fail to impeach Secretary Mayorkas

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
House Republicans have failed to impeach Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas after three members of their party joined with Democrats and senator Al Green, recovering from surgery, made a surprise appearance to cast a critical vote. NBC’s Ryan Nobles reports for TODAY.Feb. 7, 2024
