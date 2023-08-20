Homebuyers swarm Maryland island threatened by climate change

Austin Butler on swinging into stardom after ‘Elvis’
Some experts say a tiny community on an island off the coast of Maryland will soon disappear due to rising sea levels — but that risk is not deterring potential homebuyers. NBC’s Aaron Gilchrist reports in this week’s Sunday Spotlight.Aug. 20, 2023
