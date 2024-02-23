IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Transform how you sleep — shop 5 Real Simple Sleep Award winners, more sleep essentials

Median home price rises again: What house hunters need to know
Feb. 23, 202403:24

  • Tips for managing fees associated with popular payment apps

    04:21

  • How to find the best last-minute spring break deals

    04:12
  • Now Playing

    Median home price rises again: What house hunters need to know

    03:24
  • UP NEXT

    Social media and investing: Separating good advice from clickbait

    02:55

  • Biden administration cancels another $1.2 billion in student loans

    00:28

  • How to find deals and save money for spring break

    04:06

  • Who pays the bill when you go on a date?

    04:11

  • How to save money while celebrating Valentine’s Day

    04:45

  • Looking for the best budgeting apps? Here are some top options

    04:52

  • How to manage your money: Paying debt, taxes, retirement, more

    04:39

  • How to earn credit card rewards when buying everyday essentials

    05:02

  • Hulu is latest streaming service to crack down on password sharing

    03:17

  • Simple financial changes that can really add up

    04:28

  • Mortgage rates, home prices inch down: Is now the time to buy?

    02:52

  • How planning ahead can relieve the financial strain of caregiving

    05:09

  • Tax filing season begins: What's new this year

    02:08

  • How to teach your kids about money and set them up for success

    04:29

  • How to spot and protect yourself against common financial scams

    04:54

  • Prices of some prescriptions drugs to go up — including Ozempic

    02:57

  • Everything you need to know about starting a side hustle

    04:04

Median home price rises again: What house hunters need to know

03:24

New data shows the median sale price for a home rose to nearly $380,000 in January — the seventh increase in a row. NBC’s Christine Romans joins TODAY with what real estate shoppers and sellers need to know to navigate the hot market.Feb. 23, 2024

  • Tips for managing fees associated with popular payment apps

    04:21

  • How to find the best last-minute spring break deals

    04:12
  • Now Playing

    Median home price rises again: What house hunters need to know

    03:24
  • UP NEXT

    Social media and investing: Separating good advice from clickbait

    02:55

  • Biden administration cancels another $1.2 billion in student loans

    00:28

  • How to find deals and save money for spring break

    04:06

  • Who pays the bill when you go on a date?

    04:11

  • How to save money while celebrating Valentine’s Day

    04:45

  • Looking for the best budgeting apps? Here are some top options

    04:52

  • How to manage your money: Paying debt, taxes, retirement, more

    04:39

  • How to earn credit card rewards when buying everyday essentials

    05:02

  • Hulu is latest streaming service to crack down on password sharing

    03:17

  • Simple financial changes that can really add up

    04:28

  • Mortgage rates, home prices inch down: Is now the time to buy?

    02:52

  • How planning ahead can relieve the financial strain of caregiving

    05:09

  • Tax filing season begins: What's new this year

    02:08

  • How to teach your kids about money and set them up for success

    04:29

  • How to spot and protect yourself against common financial scams

    04:54

  • Prices of some prescriptions drugs to go up — including Ozempic

    02:57

  • Everything you need to know about starting a side hustle

    04:04

More clinics in Alabama stop IVF treatments after court ruling

Haley performs better against Biden than Trump, polls show

Biden meets with Alexei Navalny’s widow, family

What was behind widespread cell outage?

Alexei Navalny’s mother sees his body, says she’s blackmailed

Meet the designers who created distinctive looks for Hoda & Jenna

See the custom looks a sister team designed for Hoda & Jenna

Save or spend? Couple disagrees on approach to finances

Alan Cumming says even he is ‘obsessed’ with ‘The Traitor’

Test your superfood knowledge with this heart healthy quiz!

Test your superfood knowledge with this heart healthy quiz!

Real Simple's 2024 Sleep Awards: Pillows, blankets, masks, more

Tips for managing fees associated with popular payment apps

Shop these latest viral trends, from sneakers to makeup and more

Beanie Feldstein talks 'Drive-Away Dolls,' connection to Al Roker

Dan + Shay talk being the first coaching duo on ‘The Voice’

Play ball! See how MLB umpires train for the big leagues

Retailers tighten policy around returns: What you need to know

Smokey Bear turns 80: Get an exclusive look at his new PSA

Slow cooker recipes: Savory pork ragù and salsa chicken tacos

Meet the designers who created distinctive looks for Hoda & Jenna

See the custom looks a sister team designed for Hoda & Jenna

Save or spend? Couple disagrees on approach to finances

Alan Cumming says even he is ‘obsessed’ with ‘The Traitor’

Jenna Bush Hager: My son tells me he's 'allergic to my kisses'

Skin care products to revive your skin from head to toe

Celebrate National Margarita Day with these 3 recipes

Designer Anthony Oyer creates custom outfits for Hoda & Jenna

Jenny Slate on new comedy special, using voices with her daughter

Bradley Cooper tells Willie Geist that Jay-Z watches 'Judge Judy'

Real Simple's 2024 Sleep Awards: Pillows, blankets, masks, more

Skin care products to revive your skin from head to toe

Shop these latest viral trends, from sneakers to makeup and more

Shop exclusive discounts on skincare, fashion, more

Splurge or save: When should you spend money on beauty items?

Here are the best deals to nab during 2024 Presidents Day sales

Shop beauty, fashion and more with these small Black businesses

Top mattresses — and where to find the best Presidents Day sales

Nab these Presidents Day deals early — plus, exclusive discounts!

Shop these creative gifts from Etsy for the loved ones in your life

Celebrate National Margarita Day with these 3 recipes

Slow cooker recipes: Savory pork ragù and salsa chicken tacos

Smash burger, patty melt or classic: Which burger reigns supreme?

Take pasta night to a new level with these unexpected ingredients

Cauliflower Bolognese with spicy breadcrumbs: Get the recipe!

Orzo in hidden veggie sauce: Get Dylan Dreyer's kid-friendly recipe

Desserts to satisfy your sweet tooth (without the guilt)

Plan the perfect Sunday brunch with these sweet and fluffy buns

Cookies, ramen, cocktails and more to keep you cozy all winter

Juicy tarragon roast chicken: Get the recipe!