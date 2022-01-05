Home activities that can help you from feeling overwhelmed by work

Eve Rodsky, author of “Find Your Unicorn Space: Reclaim Your Creative Life in a Too-Busy World,” joins Jenna and Sheinelle to share how people can combat feeling overwhelmed when you are too busy at home. Rodsky recommends finding your “unicorn space”, which she defines as an activity that you lose yourself in such as gardening, singing, writing, yoga, and meditation.Jan. 5, 2022