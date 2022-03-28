IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    New details emerge on death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins

    02:31

  • US Capitol reopens to public tours for first time in 2 years

    02:23

  • Fallout and reaction after Will Smith smacks Chris Rock at Oscars

    03:37

  • Biden to propose new 20% 'billionaire tax'

    00:26

  • Evacuation orders lifted as crews control parts of Colorado wildfire

    00:22

  • Northeast expected to see record low temps as spring begins

    01:03

  • Crews find second black box from plane wreckage in China

    00:32

  • FDA expected to authorize a second COVID-19 booster shot

    00:46

  • Russia shifts strategy to focus on eastern Ukraine

    02:41

  • Biden walks back remarks on Putin: No strategy of regime change

    02:32

  • Oscars 2022: Will Smith incident overshadows historic firsts

    03:23

  • Did Biden’s remarks on Putin overshadow his Europe trip?

    02:13

  • Biden says Putin ‘cannot remain in power’ in surprising Warsaw speech

    01:50

  • Russian missile strikes Lviv, less than 50 miles from Polish border

    02:21

  • These are the strongest contenders at the 2022 Oscars

    03:36

  • Trump and his children agree to sit for depositions in marketing fraud suit

    00:30

  • US calls for tougher sanctions on North Korea after missile tests

    00:34

  • Ina Garten kicks off new cooking show ‘Be My Guest’ with a familiar face

    00:43

  • James Bond competition series in the works at Amazon Prime

    00:29

  • Global donations show support for Ukraine refugees

    03:44

TODAY

Holocaust survivors recount trauma of having to flee a second time

03:06

Reporting for TODAY, NBC’s Jacob Soboroff shares the plight of Holocaust survivors forced to flee from Russia’s attacks in Ukraine.March 28, 2022

