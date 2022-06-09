IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Sunscreens, slip-on sneakers and more summer essentials — starting at $7 

  • Valerie Bertinelli tears up while discussing grief, mental health

    06:11

  • BD Wong, Campbell Scott talk joining last installment of 'Jurassic'

    05:07

  • Get a first look at touching tributes in Bob Saget’s Netflix special

    00:54

  • Valerie Bertinelli gets emotional while speaking on divorce and loss

    05:32
  • Now Playing

    Hollywood’s James Burrows on directing ‘Friends,’ ‘Cheers,’ more

    04:48
  • UP NEXT

    ‘The Munsters’ return in teaser trailer for Rob Zombie’s remake

    01:03

  • Foo Fighters announce Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts

    00:29

  • First trailer for Mike Tyson series on Hulu packs a punch

    00:43

  • Jennifer Lopez kicks off Tribeca Festival with ‘Halftime’

    01:01

  • Brad Pitt accuses Angelina Jolie of ‘intentionally’ harming business

    02:20

  • Bryce Dallas Howard, DeWanda Wise talk final ‘Jurassic World’ film

    06:00

  • Bowen Yang, Matt Rogers talk ‘Fire Island,' longtime friendship

    08:32

  • Hoda uses WHAT to eat her hummus when she forgets a spoon?

    03:43

  • Bruce Willis’ wife opens up on the reality of caregiving

    04:33

  • Bryce Dallas Howard on ‘difficult’ goodbye to ‘Jurassic World’

    05:30

  • Noodle the Pug makes it a 'Bones Day' with new children's book

    03:51

  • Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern talk reuniting for ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’

    06:08

  • 11-year-old stuns Simon Cowell on 'AGT' singing 'Amazing Grace'

    01:38

  • Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle join forces for new comedy special

    00:42

  • Sandra Bullock calls the shots for Brad Pitt in ‘Bullet Train’ trailer

    01:02

TODAY

Hollywood’s James Burrows on directing ‘Friends,’ ‘Cheers,’ more

04:48

James Burrows is one of the most respected and accomplished directors in Hollywood with iconic shows such as “Friends,” “Cheers” and “Taxi” among the long list of successes. Reporting for TODAY, NBC’s Harry Smith talks with Burrows about his manual for sitcom success.June 9, 2022

  • Valerie Bertinelli tears up while discussing grief, mental health

    06:11

  • BD Wong, Campbell Scott talk joining last installment of 'Jurassic'

    05:07

  • Get a first look at touching tributes in Bob Saget’s Netflix special

    00:54

  • Valerie Bertinelli gets emotional while speaking on divorce and loss

    05:32
  • Now Playing

    Hollywood’s James Burrows on directing ‘Friends,’ ‘Cheers,’ more

    04:48
  • UP NEXT

    ‘The Munsters’ return in teaser trailer for Rob Zombie’s remake

    01:03

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All