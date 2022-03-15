Acting great Holly Hunter joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about the second season of the NBC comedy “Mr. Mayor.” She also opens up about grieving the death of her “Broadcast News” co-star William Hurt, saying “Bill was my first great mentor.”March 15, 2022
Now Playing
Holly Hunter opens up on loss of William Hurt
05:13
UP NEXT
Seth Meyers on handling children’s fears, parenting anxiety
04:50
Dwayne Johnson shares epic morning meal before gym workout
00:32
Patrick Mahome’s mom shares cute throwback photo in honor of his wedding
00:42
Get a first look at Obama’s nature series ‘Our Great National Parks’
01:10
Lin-Manuel Miranda offers help to children crazy for ‘Encanto’ music