Holly Hunter opens up on loss of William Hurt

Acting great Holly Hunter joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about the second season of the NBC comedy “Mr. Mayor.” She also opens up about grieving the death of her “Broadcast News” co-star William Hurt, saying “Bill was my first great mentor.”March 15, 2022

