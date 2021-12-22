IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

In a hurry? We found the perfect last-minute gifts for all your loved ones

TODAY

Holiday travel rush kicks into high gear amid concerns about 5G

03:13

From coast to coast, holiday travel is ramping up, with the nation’s highways and airports seeing a record number of travelers. Meanwhile, two aviation giants are warning that 5G cellphone technology could interfere with critical cockpit technology. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY from Reagan National Airport.Dec. 22, 2021

