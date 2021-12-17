Holiday travel expected to approach pre-pandemic levels
With the clock ticking down to Christmas, airlines are adding more flights to meet demand. AAA predicts more than 109 million Americans will travel for the holidays, representing a 34% increase from 2020. NBC’s Morgan Chesky reports for TODAY from Dallas.Dec. 17, 2021
