IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals: Shop gifts for everyone on your list, up to 80% off

  • Personalized gift ideas to help you win the holidays

    05:08

  • Holiday steals and deals: Body scrub, natural makeup, bar set

    04:53

  • ‘Shop TODAY’: Gifts We Love

    25:03

  • Gifts we love: personalized wine glasses, kitchen gadgets, and more

    04:25

  • Holiday Steals & Deals for kids: block sets, books, and more

    03:44

  • A look inside America's obsession with sneakers

    05:16

  • Hot holiday toys: Magic Mixies Magic Cauldron and more

    05:24

  • Holiday subscription boxes: Flowers, cocktails, cheeses, more

    03:46

  • Steals & Deals for men: Coats, watches, cashmere scarves and gloves

    04:57

  • Food gifts for the holidays: Latte sampler, ice cream sets and more

    05:11

  • Holiday Steals & Deals: Sleepwear sets, satin pillowcases, more

    04:39

  • Cyber Monday deals for your home: Dutch oven, ultrasonic humidifier, more

    05:42

  • Cyber Monday Steals & Deals: Crossbody bag, earbuds, more

    04:20

  • Deals to shop for Small Business Saturday

    04:07

  • Shop top rated Black Friday deals: Nespresso machine, headphones and more

    05:04

  • Peacock Presents: Holiday Steals and Deals with Jill Martin

    46:51

  • Holiday Steals & Deals: Cozy slippers, luggage, jewelry, more

    04:44

  • Meet 3 special small businesses: Gifts, flowers, gourmet treats

    07:30

  • Beat the Black Friday rush with these Steals and Deals

    05:09

  • Holiday Steals & Deals: Serving trays, wireless chargers, more

    05:05

TODAY

Holiday steals and deals: Body scrub, natural makeup, bar set

04:53

Lifestyle and commerce contributor Jill Martin joins TODAY with the last installment of Steals and Deals of 2021. The gifts she highlights today include the Donni sweater trio scarf, Lalicious extraordinary whipped sugar body scrub, Bellapierre natural makeup, Trina Turk four-piece bar sets or three-wick candles and Phunkee Tree wireless charging pads.Dec. 3, 2021

  • Personalized gift ideas to help you win the holidays

    05:08

  • Holiday steals and deals: Body scrub, natural makeup, bar set

    04:53

  • ‘Shop TODAY’: Gifts We Love

    25:03

  • Gifts we love: personalized wine glasses, kitchen gadgets, and more

    04:25

  • Holiday Steals & Deals for kids: block sets, books, and more

    03:44

  • A look inside America's obsession with sneakers

    05:16

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All