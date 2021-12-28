IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Holiday sales smash records despite COVID and inflation

Sales numbers for the holiday are in, and they may be surprising to some: New data shows that record inflation and product shortages did not stop Americans from spending in a big way this season. NBC News Now anchor Joe Fryer reports for TODAY.Dec. 28, 2021

From real estate to inflation, here’s what to expect from the economy in 2022

