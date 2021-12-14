IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

On a budget? We found 45 gifts under $25 for your nearest and dearest

  • Gifts for the helpers in your life: Lunchtime Crock-Pots and more

    03:15
  • Now Playing

    Holiday gifts for under $25: Tea towels, sleeping headphones, more

    04:00
  • UP NEXT

    Good Housekeeping gift guide: Wine chiller, Pisa bracelets, more

    04:20

  • Last-minute gifts for the home: Telescope, digital photo frame, more

    05:28

  • How to get fashions from ‘Sex and the City’ reboot for less

    03:43

  • Sharon Gless opens up about her new memoir and acting career

    04:20

  • From coffee to noodles, these mail-order food gifts are perfect for the holidays

    05:37

  • Snatch up these stocking stuffer gifts: lip gloss, facial globes, and more

    05:10

  • Best books to give this holiday season

    04:59

  • ‘Shop TODAY’: Gifts We Love

    25:03

  • Beauty and grooming gifts: fragrances, lip kits, and more

    05:20

  • Top products for holiday hosting: Dinnerware, s’mores maker, more

    05:11

  • Holiday gifts for guys: Backpacks, slip-on sneakers, earbuds, more

    04:36

  • Holiday fashion deals for the family: Leggings, down jacket, more

    04:46

  • Personalized gift ideas to help you win the holidays

    05:08

  • Holiday steals and deals: Body scrub, natural makeup, bar set

    04:53

  • Best holiday shopping strategies with 3 weekends until Christmas

    06:11

  • Inside look at how Amazon's air fleet will get you your holiday packages

    03:38

  • ‘Shop TODAY’: Gifts We Love

    25:03

  • Stylish gifts we love: pajamas, slippers, and more

    03:23

TODAY

Holiday gifts for under $25: Tea towels, sleeping headphones, more

04:00

As our Holiday Handbook continues, Bahar Takhtehchian joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with ideas for gifts under $25, including an infuse-and-pour alcohol kit, tea towels, a “multi-ccino” mug for making various coffee beverages, Bluetooth sleeping headphones and more.Dec. 14, 2021

  • Gifts for the helpers in your life: Lunchtime Crock-Pots and more

    03:15
  • Now Playing

    Holiday gifts for under $25: Tea towels, sleeping headphones, more

    04:00
  • UP NEXT

    Good Housekeeping gift guide: Wine chiller, Pisa bracelets, more

    04:20

  • Last-minute gifts for the home: Telescope, digital photo frame, more

    05:28

  • How to get fashions from ‘Sex and the City’ reboot for less

    03:43

  • Sharon Gless opens up about her new memoir and acting career

    04:20

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All