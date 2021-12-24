Holiday forecast: Deadly winter storm on the move in the West

After heavy rainfall from a strong Pacific storm, two bodies were recovered in a car submerged in floodwaters near San Francisco. The threat of more flooding lingers as additional rainfall is expected in burn scar areas, while up to nine feet of snow is expected in parts of the Sierra Nevada mountains. The Central and Southern Plains can expect record warmth temperatures while New England has the chance to see flurries. NBC’s Aaron Gilchrist reports the Christmas Eve forecast for TODAY.Dec. 24, 2021