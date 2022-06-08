IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

From grill tools to project kits, 13 Father’s Day gifts picked by Men’s Health

    Hoda uses WHAT to eat her hummus when she forgets a spoon?

Hoda uses WHAT to eat her hummus when she forgets a spoon?

On National Best Friends Day, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager play a new game where they both answer questions separately about each other. The game takes a surprising turn when Hoda reveals her go-to office item to eat hummus with when she forgets to bring a spoon.June 8, 2022

    Hoda uses WHAT to eat her hummus when she forgets a spoon?

