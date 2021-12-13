IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Sandra Bullock talks about ‘The Unforgivable’ and adoption

    04:03

  • Lynda Carter talks about her new song and Wonder Woman

    06:41

  • TODAY with Hoda & Jenna fan gets a ‘Suddenly Santa’ surprise

    03:34

  • Jenna on shocking ‘Sex and the City’ twist: Why didn’t Carrie call 911?!

    04:05

  • Hoda’s back! She says ‘I feel so free’ without my phone

    04:29

  • ‘SNL’ alum Will Forte talks about his new ‘MacGruber’ series

    05:46

  • U2 frontman Bono talks about ‘Sing 2’ and the music that means most to him

    04:21

  • Megan Thee Stallion graduates from Texas Southern University

    00:41

  • William and Kate share their family Christmas card

    00:21

  • ‘Sesame Street’ is subject of new documentary

    02:15

  • Watch this 3-year-old react to her military dad’s return

    01:02

  • TODAY superfan (and digital producer) spends last Sunday show decked out in merch

    01:14

  • Delivery driver fakes being an evangelist to hide package from customer’s husband

    03:39

  • Famed cultural critic Greg Tate dies age 64

    01:58

  • Hillary Clinton: Trump winning 2024 election could be ‘end of democracy’

    03:23

  • Hillary Clinton shares the life lessons she learned after the 2016 election

    08:50

  • Prince William and family featured in Christmas card photo

    00:18

  • ‘Santa Claus girls’ spread Christmas spirit throughout community

    05:42

  • Sharon Gless opens up about her new memoir and acting career

    04:20

  • Jenna and Willie guess if these holiday movies are real or made up

    05:28

TODAY

Hoda’s back! She says ‘I feel so free’ without my phone

04:29

After some well-deserved time off, Hoda Kotb is back on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna. She fills Jenna Bush Hager in on how she spent her vacation, including attending a retreat where her phone was taken away. She says she realized “I was happier without it” and shows Jenna how it feels to walk without her phone!Dec. 13, 2021

  • Sandra Bullock talks about ‘The Unforgivable’ and adoption

    04:03

  • Lynda Carter talks about her new song and Wonder Woman

    06:41

  • TODAY with Hoda & Jenna fan gets a ‘Suddenly Santa’ surprise

    03:34

  • Jenna on shocking ‘Sex and the City’ twist: Why didn’t Carrie call 911?!

    04:05

  • Hoda’s back! She says ‘I feel so free’ without my phone

    04:29

  • ‘SNL’ alum Will Forte talks about his new ‘MacGruber’ series

    05:46

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All