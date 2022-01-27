Hoda reveals sweet nighttime tradition with her kids
Hoda Kotb talks about her nightly tradition with her girls which involves playing “Juice” by Lizzo and marching around the house after all the lights have been turned off. Jenna Bush Hager shares a similar tradition she had with her sister and mother, in which the trio would walk around the house with wet hair singing “Fire” by the Pointer Sisters.Jan. 27, 2022
