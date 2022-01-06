Hoda Kotb tests positive for COVID-19

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Al Roker featured in Washington Post Magazine, focusing on climate change01:12
Biden lays out Trump's '3 big lies' in address to nation on Jan. 6 anniversary07:34
Did you quit your job? Here are tips for finding a new career05:36
Chuck Todd: Biden gave ‘full-throated’ defense of democracy during Jan. 6 anniversary speech01:54
Biden uses ‘sharp,’ ‘forceful, language to attack Trump01:39
Watch President Biden’s full speech marking the anniversary of Jan. 6 attack24:36
Biden: Trump is not just a former president, he’s a defeated former president02:00
Biden: After Jan. 6, we must decide what kind of nation we are going to be00:39
Biden: Trump watched and did 'nothing’ for hours during Jan. 6 attack05:53
Antonio Brown says he was ‘thrown out’ for refusing to play with a painful injury01:48
Kamala Harris marks 1 year since Jan. 6 attack: Democracy won’t stand if we don’t defend it08:03
How gyms are adapting as COVID-19 variants spur uncertainty04:18
Hoda Kotb tests positive for COVID-1900:13
Rep. Jason Crow shares vivid memories during Jan. 6 attack05:15
Novak Djokovic could face deportation in Australia over vaccination status02:11
$632 million Powerball jackpot: 2 tickets match all numbers00:53
More than 100,000 still without power in Virginia after massive winter storm00:28
Investigation continues into Philadelphia row house fire that killed 1200:32
83 million people across the country under winter storm alerts01:49
CDC panel recommends Pfizer booster shots for children aged 12 to 1502:19
TODAY’s Hoda Kotb has tested positive for COVID-19. Kotb, who has been absent from the anchor desk since Wednesday, says she is feeling fine.Jan. 6, 2022
