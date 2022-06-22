IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Hoda Kotb talks about how she teaches her daughters honesty

01:25

Hoda Kotb opens up about the little ways she teaches her daughters honesty and empathy – and how children can be sponges picking up the behavior of those around them.June 22, 2022

Hoda Kotb ‘exploded into tears’ watching daughter’s dance recital

