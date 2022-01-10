Hoda Kotb talks about her experience with COVID-19
01:07
Share this -
copied
After a few days off following a positive result following a rapid COVID-19 test, Hoda Kotb talks about isolating with her family. She says she “felt good” throughout the experience and has tested negative since Saturday.Jan. 10, 2022
Hoda and Jenna surprise nonprofit leader with vacation to Hawaii
04:43
Now Playing
Hoda Kotb talks about her experience with COVID-19
01:07
UP NEXT
Woman shares motivating rags-to-riches journey becoming an author and attorney
04:05
Saving, investing, tracking spending: Top financials tips for 2022
04:50
Blue Ivy turns 10! Grandma Tina Knowles shares sweet tribute on social media
00:41
‘The Honeymooners’ reboot in the works with female-focused cast